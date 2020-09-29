Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,308.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

