Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 220,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 203,557 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $300.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

