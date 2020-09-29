Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

