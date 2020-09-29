Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,783 Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exterran were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXTN. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

EXTN stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Exterran Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

