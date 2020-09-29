Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,907 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Rocky Brands worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKY. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.34 per share, for a total transaction of $164,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $184.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

