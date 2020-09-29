Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

ZEUS opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

