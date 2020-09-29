Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,530 Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Clarus worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 29.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 43.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Clarus Corp has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

