Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.92 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,156 shares of company stock valued at $243,338. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

