Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,373 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of MaxLinear worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE:MXL opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.