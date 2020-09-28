Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 436.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Cimarex Energy worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEC opened at $23.61 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

