American International Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth about $40,586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,565,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,497,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSG opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -146.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

