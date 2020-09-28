Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 494 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $147,477.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,776 shares of company stock worth $1,696,090. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.