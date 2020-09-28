Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Stock Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Outfront Media by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.95 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

