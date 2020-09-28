Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 610,708 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Synovus Financial worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

