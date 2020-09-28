Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $92,717,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 66.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,797 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,461,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $456,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,044.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 18,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at $878,115.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,048 shares of company stock worth $1,779,270 in the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE JBGS opened at $26.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.