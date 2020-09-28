Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 284,915 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of CIT Group worth $22,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

