Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.50 Million in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at $246,660,000. Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at $122,742,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at $87,469,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at $57,336,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at $51,675,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG stock opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $182.47 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.87.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.