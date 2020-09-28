Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,500 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 118.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Teradata by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Teradata stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

