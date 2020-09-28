BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stake Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,802,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 805,079 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 70.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 5,266,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BGC Partners by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,736,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 476,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 196,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

BGCP stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.55 million, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

BGCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

