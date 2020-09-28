Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 32.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,164,000 after buying an additional 260,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,746,000 after buying an additional 109,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AJRD opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

