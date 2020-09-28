Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $26,888.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $30,075.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,360. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.