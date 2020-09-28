Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 3,858 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $97.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

