Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $448,000 Investment in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $408,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 40.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

