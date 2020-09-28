Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,819,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,086,000 after buying an additional 696,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 1,192,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,090,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 218.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,103,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 2,813,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

