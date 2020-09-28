Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 8,109 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,974 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,948. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. Diodes’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

