Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,962 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 682,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 181,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

NYSE ASB opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

