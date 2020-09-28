Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,199 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Fulton Financial worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 152,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 238,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

