Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 128,429 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128,429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,811,948.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,115,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,663,417 shares of company stock valued at $130,420,986 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Shares of COLM opened at $90.10 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

