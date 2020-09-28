5,758 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,971,000 after acquiring an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $31,750,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,893.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 246,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 234,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $13,606,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,799,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,663,417 shares of company stock valued at $130,420,986. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.10 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

