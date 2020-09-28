Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

