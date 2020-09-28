Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,193 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 87,537 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

