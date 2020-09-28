2,828 Shares in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,689,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

