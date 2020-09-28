Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 135,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $99.19 on Monday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

