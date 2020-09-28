Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stake Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $112.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

