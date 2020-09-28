PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $71,114,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,368,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $309,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,204 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 317,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Union Gaming Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

