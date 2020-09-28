Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,771 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGC. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

