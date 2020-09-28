Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin Resources worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 821,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 897,468 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 531,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 945,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 570,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

BEN stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

