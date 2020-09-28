Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 55,102 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of FibroGen worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $163,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FGEN. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,776 shares of company stock worth $1,696,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.