7,230 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth about $29,641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 24.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,484,000 after purchasing an additional 323,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,076,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in GATX by 98.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares in the last quarter.

GATX stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. GATX’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GATX. Sidoti lifted their price objective on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GATX (NYSE:GATX)

