Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 13,600 BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 54.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 36.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,661 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $127,105.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,345.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 87,025 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $2,705,607.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,362. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $36.66 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

