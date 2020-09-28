Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.32 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654,474 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Outfront Media worth $20,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 91.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

