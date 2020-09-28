Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 128,574 Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $66,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG opened at $237.22 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.07 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

