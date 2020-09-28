Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,726,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 369,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 212,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

AIT opened at $53.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

