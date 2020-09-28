Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Commercial Metals worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE CMC opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Several brokerages have commented on CMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.