Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,512 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Perficient by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRFT. National Securities upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

