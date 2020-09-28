Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin Electric worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,229,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FELE opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

