Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,486 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Masonite International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 49.3% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DOOR opened at $92.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. Masonite International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

