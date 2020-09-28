Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.94 Million Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828,165 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $107,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

NYSE:BDN opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

