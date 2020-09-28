Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Universal worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Universal by 49.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Universal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Universal by 22.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Universal by 55.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

