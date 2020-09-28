Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Itron by 14.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,028,000 after buying an additional 274,466 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Itron by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 420,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 252,591 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Itron by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 203,474 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Itron by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 404,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Itron by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after buying an additional 135,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $56.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,156 shares of company stock valued at $243,338. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

